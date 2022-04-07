Company News for Apr 7, 2022

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY shares surged 3.1% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL surged 4.7% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.36, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s SGH shares rose 4.6% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $449.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $435 billion.

NovaGold Resources Inc. NG shares dropped 0.5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.03, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss per share of $0.02.



