Company News for Apr 7, 2021
- Illumina Inc.'s ILMN shares jumped 7.9% after the company said that its first-quarter 2021 revenues will be better-than-expected.
- Novavax Inc.'s NVAX shares rose 0.8% following the company's decision to consider recruiting children and teens for its COVID-19 vaccine trial by the second quarter.
- Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA gained 2.8% after the company extended its partnership with manufacturer Catalent for COVID-19 vaccine and other pipeline products.
- Shares of BP p.l.c. BP surged 3.5% after the company provided a rosy outlook for 2021 supported by higher energy prices and signs of industry rebound from pandemic-ridden 2020.
