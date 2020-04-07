Company News for Apr 7, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s JPM shares climbed 6.4% after CEO Jamie Dimon said that the bank has strong capital base and solid financial condition to cope with even the most adverse scenario.

Shares of Carnival Corp. & Plc CCL jumped 20.3% following the news that the Saudi Arabia-based The Public Investment Fund had acquired 8.2% stake in the company.

Wayfair Inc.'s W shares rallied 41.2% after the company announced that its online retailing business more than doubled thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd. CPRI soared 25.9% after the company announced that it expects to open all its stores in North America around Jun 1.

