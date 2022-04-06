Stocks

Company News for Apr 6, 2022

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s ZBH shares surged 3.3% following news of a major multi-year supply agreement with U.K. based medical device company Biocomposites Ltd.
  • Carnival Corporation & plc CCL shares gained 2.4% after reporting its busiest booking week in history.
  • Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH rose 1.5% after pushing their April 2022 merger deadline with Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG to the end of the year.
  • The Boeing Company’s BA shares plunged 4.5% after a report that factory production problems have hit one of the plane maker's new Air Force One jets.

