Company News for Apr 6, 2022

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s ZBH shares surged 3.3% following news of a major multi-year supply agreement with U.K. based medical device company Biocomposites Ltd.

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL shares gained 2.4% after reporting its busiest booking week in history.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH rose 1.5% after pushing their April 2022 merger deadline with Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG to the end of the year.

The Boeing Company’s BA shares plunged 4.5% after a report that factory production problems have hit one of the plane maker's new Air Force One jets.

