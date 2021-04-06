Company News for Apr 6, 2021
- Sempra Energy's SRE shares gained 1.6% after the company sold 20% non controlling stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners for $3.37 billion in cash.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.'s DKS shares rose 1.6% following the company's decision to open a new concept store in New York.
- Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX soared 17.5% after its single-source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology received 510(k) clearance from the FDA.
- Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA jumped 15.8% following the company's update on its Bitcoin mining operations for the first quarter 2021.
