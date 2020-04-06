Company News for Apr 6, 2020
- Shares of The Walt Disney Co. DIS tumbled 3.3% after the company decided to postpone film releases till July and furlough some U.S. employees this month due to coronavirus outbreak.
- Shares of Under Armour Inc. UAA climbed 5.5% following news that t will pursue restructuring plans for which decision were taken before the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
- Cummins Inc.'s CMI shares decreased 0.4% after the company decided to cut salaries of all U.S. employees including the CEO to reduce costs owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Shares of Ford Motor Co. F tanked 2.8% after the company extended the temporary suspension period up to May 4 at most of its European manufacturing sites.
