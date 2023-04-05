Company News for Apr 5, 2023

Ford Motor Co.’s ( F ) shares rose 0.3% after the company reported that its auto sales increased 10.1% year-over-year in first-quarter 2023 buoyed by strong EV, SUV and truck sales.

Johnson & Johnson’s ( JNJ ) shares gained 1.1% after proposing $8.9 billion to settle long-running litigations alleging its talcum powder caused cancer.

Shares of Gerdau S.A. ( GGB ) fell 2.6% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( AMC ) plunged 23.5% after the company agreed to settle litigation and decided to convert its preferred stock into common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.