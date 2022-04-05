Stocks

Company News for Apr 5, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Pinduoduo Inc.’s PDD shares surged 15.6% following news of a potential rule change that would allow Chinese companies to share sensitive data with U.S. regulators.
  • Roku, Inc.’s ROKU shares gained 7.2% following its statement confirming a multi-year extension of its distribution agreement with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
  • Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX plunged 3.7% after CEO Howard Schultz announced that the company would suspend share buybacks.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares plunged 2.3% after FDA warned about updating vaccines to ensure higher effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus in a briefing document.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

>>See Zacks Hottest IPOs Now

Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN SBUX MRNA ROKU PDD

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular