Company News for Apr 5, 2022

Pinduoduo Inc.’s PDD shares surged 15.6% following news of a potential rule change that would allow Chinese companies to share sensitive data with U.S. regulators.

Roku, Inc.’s ROKU shares gained 7.2% following its statement confirming a multi-year extension of its distribution agreement with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX plunged 3.7% after CEO Howard Schultz announced that the company would suspend share buybacks.

Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares plunged 2.3% after FDA warned about updating vaccines to ensure higher effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus in a briefing document.

