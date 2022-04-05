Company News for Apr 5, 2022
- Pinduoduo Inc.’s PDD shares surged 15.6% following news of a potential rule change that would allow Chinese companies to share sensitive data with U.S. regulators.
- Roku, Inc.’s ROKU shares gained 7.2% following its statement confirming a multi-year extension of its distribution agreement with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
- Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX plunged 3.7% after CEO Howard Schultz announced that the company would suspend share buybacks.
- Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares plunged 2.3% after FDA warned about updating vaccines to ensure higher effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus in a briefing document.
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
