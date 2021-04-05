Company News for Apr 5, 2021
- Micron Technology Inc.'s MU shares surged 4.8% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.98, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.
- Guess' Inc. GES shares climbed 4.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.
- Shares of Western Digital Corp. WDC jumped 6.9% following news that the company is mulling to acquire Kioxia Holdings Corp. of Japan for a potential value of $30 billion.
- Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ dropped 0.9% after the company revealed that COVID-19 vaccine produced by one of its manufacturing partner failed to meet quality standards.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Get Free Report
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Get Free Report
Guess, Inc. (GES): Free Stock Analysis Report
Western Digital Corporation (WDC): Get Free Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.