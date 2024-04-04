Company News for Apr 4, 2024

Acuity Brands Inc.’s ( AYI )) shares rose 11% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.38, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11.

Shares of Intel Corp. ( INTC ) plummeted 8.2% after reporting $8 billion operating losses in its semiconductor manufacturing business.

Ulta Beauty Inc. ( ULTA ) shares plunged 15.3% after the company warned that sales growth in the category is slowing faster than anticipated.

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ) jumped 8.2% following news that the company is mulling raising prices for its premium subscription service within several key markets.

