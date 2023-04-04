Company News for Apr 4, 2023

Tesla Inc.’s ( TSLA ) shares plummeted 6.1% after reporting first-quarter 2023 EV sales of 422,875, missing the mean estimate of 432,000.

UBS Group AG’s ( UBS ) shares tumbled 3% following news that Switzerland’s federal prosecutor opened an investigation regarding its takeover of Credit Suisse.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. ( UNH ) surged 4.6% after its better-than-proposed Medicare Advantage rates for 2024.

Shares of Science Applications International Corp. ( SAIC ) gained 2.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.04, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63.

