Company News for Apr 4, 2022

  • 51job, Inc.’s JOBS shares surged 2.9% after  posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $0.94 as it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.  
  • MAG Silver Corp.’s MAG shares gained 3.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share o $0.09 as it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.
  • nCino, Inc.’s NCNO shares gained 5.6% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $75 million as it surpassed the Zacks Estimate of $69 million.
  • Shares of Afya Limited AFYA plunged 5.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $89.3 million, less than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $94.4 million.

