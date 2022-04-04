Company News for Apr 4, 2022
- 51job, Inc.’s JOBS shares surged 2.9% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $0.94 as it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.
- MAG Silver Corp.’s MAG shares gained 3.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share o $0.09 as it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.
- nCino, Inc.’s NCNO shares gained 5.6% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $75 million as it surpassed the Zacks Estimate of $69 million.
- Shares of Afya Limited AFYA plunged 5.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $89.3 million, less than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $94.4 million.
