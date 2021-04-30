Company News for Apr 30, 2021
- Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. MRK declined 4.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 per share.
- The Kraft Heinz Company’s KHC shares gained 1.6% after the company announced first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.
- Shares of The Southern Company SO increased 1.3% after the company announced first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC jumped 4.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $6.57 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.48.
