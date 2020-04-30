Company News for Apr 30, 2020
- Shares of The Boeing Co. BA surged 5.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 loss per share of $1.70, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.04 per share.
- Shares of Mastercard Inc. MA jumped 7.2% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.83, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.'s NOC shares tumbled 3.7% after reporting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $5.15, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.42.
- Humana Inc. HUM climbed 4% after posting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $5.40, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.84.
