Markets

Company News for Apr 30, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of The Boeing Co. BA surged 5.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 loss per share of $1.70, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.04 per share.
  • Shares of Mastercard Inc. MA jumped 7.2% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.83, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.'s NOC shares tumbled 3.7% after reporting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $5.15, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.42.
  • Humana Inc. HUM climbed 4% after posting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $5.40, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.84.

Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular