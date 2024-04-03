Company News for Apr 3, 2024

Paychex Inc.’s ( PAYX ) shares rose 0.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.38, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36.

Shares of Tesla Inc. ( TSLA ) tumbled 4.9% after reporting first-quarter 2024 vehicle deliveries of 386,810, declining 8.5% year over year.

PVH Corp.’s ( PVH ) shares plunged 22.2% after the company forecast that its first-quarter 2024 revenues will drop nearly 11% year over year.

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. ( EDR ) advanced 2.1% after the company agreed to a $13 billion takeover offer from private equity firm Silver Lake.

