Company News for Apr 3, 2023

BlackBerry Ltd.’s ( BB ) shares soared 14% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.02, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.07.

Braze Inc.’s ( BRZE ) shares jumped 9.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.14, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.19.

Shares of Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) gained 1.6% after it won lawsuit against Britain's antitrust regulator regarding launching an investigation into Apple’s mobile browser and cloud gaming services.

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. ( LAC ) rose 1.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.19, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.25.

