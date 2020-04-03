Company News for Apr 3, 2020

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT surged 17.7% after the company received Health Canada authorization to fast track FDA registration for commercialization of plant-based hand sanitizers.

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. BMRA gained 1% after the medical diagnostic products manufacturer announced it has signed 2 definitive agreements with Mount Sinai Medical School in New York to scale-up a laboratory version serological test for coronavirus.

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. LK lost 75.6% after the coffeemaker withdrew previous financial statements and admitted its COO was involved in fabricating transactions over the past year.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA declined 6.3% after the pharmacy-led health and well-being company said it would hold off on providing guidance until the next earnings report.

