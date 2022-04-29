Stocks

Company News for Apr 29, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Twitter Inc.'s TWTR shares rose 1% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.  
  • PayPal Holdings Inc.'s PYPL shares soared 11.5 % after the company posted first-quarter 2022 revenues of $6.5 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.42 billion.
  • Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. MRK climbed 4.9% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81.
  • Shares of McDonald's Corp. MCD surged 2.9% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.28,  exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18.
     

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK MCD TWTR PYPL

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular