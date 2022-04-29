Company News for Apr 29, 2022
- Twitter Inc.'s TWTR shares rose 1% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.
- PayPal Holdings Inc.'s PYPL shares soared 11.5 % after the company posted first-quarter 2022 revenues of $6.5 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.42 billion.
- Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. MRK climbed 4.9% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81.
- Shares of McDonald's Corp. MCD surged 2.9% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.28, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18.
