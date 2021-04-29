Company News for Apr 29, 2021
- Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP soared 11.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share.
- Rollins, Inc.’s ROL shares gained 1.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.14 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share.
- Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF tumbled 7.1%, after the company reported first-quarter 2021 loss of $0.50 per share wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41 per share.
- Hess Corporation’s HES shares jumped 7.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share
