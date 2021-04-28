Company News for Apr 28, 2021
- Shares of Eli Lilly and Company LLY fell 2.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 per share.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s ADM shares increased 1.8% after it reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.39 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.
- Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS surged 10.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.77 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share.
- Ashhj Centene Corporation’s CNC shares plummeted 7.1% after the company posted first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.63 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Centene Corporation (CNC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.