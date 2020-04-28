Markets

Company News for Apr 28, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of CNX Resources Corp. CNX jumped 12.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.
  • Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP surged 3.6% after posting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38.
  • Affiliated Managers Group Inc.'s AMG shares soared 10.7% after reporting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.16, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14.
  • CMS Energy Corp. CMS fell 2.4% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 revenues of $1,864 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,101 million.

  •  

Click to get this free report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular