Company News for Apr 28, 2020

Shares of CNX Resources Corp. CNX jumped 12.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP surged 3.6% after posting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.'s AMG shares soared 10.7% after reporting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.16, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14.

CMS Energy Corp. CMS fell 2.4% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 revenues of $1,864 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,101 million.





