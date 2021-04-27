Company News for Apr 27, 2021
- Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. PFPT surged 31.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share.
- New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s NYCB shares gained 4.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.29 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share.
- Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS jumped 7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share.
- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s FBC shares soared 6.5% after it reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.31 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 per share.
