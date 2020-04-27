Company News for Apr 27, 2020

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ rose 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22.

Shares of American Express Co. AXP increased 0.9% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.98, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s FCX shares surged 8.6% after reporting first-quarter 2020 loss per share of $0.16, lower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22 per share.

Sanofi SNY gained 3.1% after posting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90 outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.

