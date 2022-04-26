Stocks

Company News for Apr 26, 2022

  • Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI declined 0.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.
  • The Coca-Cola Company’s KO shares gained 1.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.
  • Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS increased 1.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.77 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.
  • Community Bank System, Inc.’s CBU shares advanced 1.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.87 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share.

