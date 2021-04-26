Company News for Apr 26, 2021
- Shares of Schlumberger Limited SLB gained 1.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.21 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19 per share.
- Regions Financial Corporation’s RF shares increased 1.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.
- Shares of Autoliv, Inc. ALV jumped 8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.79 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share.
- United Bankshares, Inc.’s UBSI shares surged 4.2% after it reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74 per share.
