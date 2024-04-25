Company News for Apr 25, 2024

Shares of AT&T Inc. ( T ) gained 1.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s ( TMO ) shares rose 0.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $5.11 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.70 per share.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) declined 4% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.88 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89 per share.

Entergy Corporation’s ( ETR ) shares fell 0.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.08 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 per share.

Zacks Investment Research

