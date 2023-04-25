Company News for Apr 25, 2023

Fox Corp.’s ( FOXA ) shares tumbled 2.9% after Fox News’ prime-time host Tucker Carlson left the company following its settlement in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit.

Albemarle Corp.’s ( ALB ) shares jumped 5.9% after CEO Kent Masters said that its existing mine and contracts would not be affected due to Chile’s lithium mine nationalization strategy.

Shares of Tesla Inc. ( TSLA ) fell 1.5% after institutional investors urged its board of directors to rein in an “over-committed” CEO Elon Musk.

Shares of Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) rose 0.2% after an appeals court mostly sided with the tech behemoth over its App Store rules and the fees it charges in a suit with Epic Games.

