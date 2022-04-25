Company News for Apr 25, 2022

Shares of Schlumberger Limited SLB gained 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share.

HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s HCA shares plummeted 21.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 per share.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB jumped 8.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.35 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 per share.

Newmont Corporation’s NEM shares declined 3.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.