Company News for Apr 24, 2024

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) gained 2.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s ( PM ) shares jumped 3.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.50 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share.

Shares of Novartis AG ( NVS ) rose 2.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.80 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share.

Invesco Ltd.’s ( IVZ ) shares tumbled 6.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share.

