Company News for Apr 24, 2020

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company LLY surged 2.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55.

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA soared 32% after the company announced a $2.5 million research grant win from the National Institutes of Health.

Shares of Fluor Corporation FLR gained 8.8% after the company won an 8-year contract beginning in May 2020 on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V.

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. LYTS rose 11.5% after the company posted revenues of $71.01 million for the quarter ended March 2020, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.