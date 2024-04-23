Company News for Apr 23, 2024

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation ( TFC ) gained 1.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.90 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share.

AZZ Inc.’s ( AZZ ) shares rose 2.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share.

Shares of Li Auto Inc. ( LI ) declined 5.6% after the vehicle maker cut the prices of many of its models including its recently launched SUV.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s ( ZION ) shares jumped 3.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.03 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 per share.

