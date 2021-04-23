Company News for Apr 23, 2021
- Shares of AT&T Inc. T rose 4.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s HCA shares gained 2% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s CLF shares gained 0.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.35, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.
- Shares of Tractor Supply Co. TSCO advanced 4.4% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99.
Zacks Investment Research
