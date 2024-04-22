Company News for Apr 22, 2024

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) rose 0.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 per share.

American Express Company’s ( AXP ) shares jumped 6.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.33 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 per share.

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation ( RF ) fell 0.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp’s ( FITB ) shares gained 5.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.76 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share.

