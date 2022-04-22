Stocks

Company News for Apr 22, 2022

  • Philip Morris International Inc.’s PM shares rose 2% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 per share.
  • Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC rose 2.5% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 per share.
  • Shares of Alcoa Corporation AA nosedived 16.9% after reporting first-quarter 2022 revenues of $3,293 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,495.7 million.
  • Carvana Co.’s CVNA shares plunged 10.1% after reporting first-quarter 2022 loss of $2.89 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of $1.72 per share.

