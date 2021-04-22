Company News for Apr 22, 2021
- Shares of Anthem, Inc. ANTM rose 0.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $7.01, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.86.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.’s TEL shares gained nearly 4% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.57, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.
- Lithia Motors, Inc.’s LAD shares gained 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $5.89, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.73.
- Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. RCI advanced 1.5% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI): Free Stock Analysis Report
TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.