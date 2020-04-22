Company News for Apr 22, 2020
- Shares of Vaxart, Inc. VXRT surged 33.3% after the clinical-stage company reported pre-clinical data for its oral coronavirus vaccine program.
- Shares of PAVmed Inc. PAVM soared 15.4% after the medical device company received 510(k) marketing clearance from the FDA for its CarpX minimally invasive carpal tunnel device.
- Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD declined 1.2% after the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 49 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents.
- Shares of Synchrony Financial SYF lost 2.7% after the company’s first-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.58 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.
