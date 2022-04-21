Stocks

Company News for Apr 21, 2022

  • The Procter & Gamble Company’s PG shares rose 2.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.
  • Shares of Abbott Laboratories ABT rose 2.2% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 per share.
  • Shares of Anthem, Inc. ANTM gained 2.5% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $8.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.81 per share.
  • Baker Hughes Company’s BKR shares dipped 3.8% after reporting first-quarter 2022 revenues of $4,835 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,994 million.

