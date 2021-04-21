Company News for Apr 21, 2021
- Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ rose 2.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.’s PG shares gained 0.8% after the company delivered fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.
- Philip Morris International Inc.’s PM shares gained 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.57, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.
- Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV advanced 0.9% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share $2.73, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Procter & Gamble Company The (PG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.