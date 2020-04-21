Company News for Apr 21, 2020

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC surged 34.8% after the company announced a collaboration agreement with the University of Edinburgh to study its CDK Inhibitors to diminish runaway inflammation in COVID-19.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY soared 69.7% after the company signed an agreement to distribute coronavirus antibody rapid point-of-care test to U.S. healthcare professionals.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. EXEL rose 21.3% after the company announced the results from its Phase 3 CheckMate-9ER Trial, which met the primary endpoint.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX gained 11.4% after the company said its COVID-19 test orders in the United States have continued to rise.

