Markets

Company News for Apr 21, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC surged 34.8% after the company announced a collaboration agreement with the University of Edinburgh to study its CDK Inhibitors to diminish runaway inflammation in COVID-19.
  • Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY soared 69.7% after the company signed an agreement to distribute coronavirus antibody rapid point-of-care test to U.S. healthcare professionals.
  • Shares of Exelixis, Inc. EXEL rose 21.3% after the company announced the results from its Phase 3 CheckMate-9ER Trial, which met the primary endpoint.
  • Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX gained 11.4% after the company said its COVID-19 test orders in the United States have continued to rise.

Click to get this free report

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular