Company News for Apr 20, 2021
- Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. KO rose 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s HOG shares rallied 9.7% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.68, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.
- M&T Bank Corp.’s MTB shares gained 0.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.41, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.96.
- Shares of Sterling Bancorp STL advanced 3.3% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share $0.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.
