Company News for Apr 2, 2024

  • Semtech Corp.’s (SMTC) shares jumped 6.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $192.9 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.  
  • Shares of Oxford Industries Inc.’s (OXM) tumbled 3.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.90, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92.
  • Immunome Inc.’s (IMNM) shares plunged 10.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.54, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.28.
  • Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) advanced 3% after the company decided to destroy billions of data records to settle a lawsuit. 

Stocks mentioned

SMTC
OXM
GOOGL
IMNM

