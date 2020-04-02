Company News for Apr 2, 2020

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI surged 39.8% after the company launched the rapid DPP COVID-19 serological point-of-care test for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies in the United States.

Shares of DPW Holdings, Inc. DPW gained 21.2% after the power system solutions developer said that its Coolisys Power Electronics Business has received a $1,283,000 purchase order from a defense contractor.

Shares of Trxade Group, Inc. MEDS gained 13.7% after the pharmaceutical products distributor filed FDA emergency use authorization for rapid coronavirus testing kit.

Shares of Inseego Corp. INSG rose 11.6% after the company said it was raising production of its 4G and 5G MiFi mobile hotspots to meet a “record increase in demand” for secure home internet access.

