Company News for Apr 19, 2024

Meta Platforms, Inc. ( META ) shares rose 1.5% following the launch of its free AI assistant across all social media platforms.

Nokia Oyj ( NOK ) shares gained 3.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.6 per share.

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) climbed 4% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 revenues of $2,232 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,179.3 million.

Ally Financial Inc. ( ALLY ) shares surged 6.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share.

