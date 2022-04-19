Company News for Apr 19, 2022

Twitter, Inc.’s TWTR shares jumped 7.5% after the Board of Directors adopted the "poison pill" on Friday to restrict Elon Musk from raising his stake beyond 15% for a one-year period. Musk has been recently making a bid to take over the micro-blogging company.

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW plunged 9.4% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share.

Shares of Synchrony Financial SYF jumped 6.2% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 per share.

DiDi Global Inc.’s DIDI shares plunged 18.3% following news that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on its delisting plans from Wall Street.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.