Company News for Apr 19, 2021
- Shares of Kansas City Southern KSU dipped 0.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.91, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.
- Alcoa Corp.’s AA shares rose 8.5% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48.
- PPG Industries, Inc.’s PPG shares rallied 8.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.88, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.
- Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT gained 1.4% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.37, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.
