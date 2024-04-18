Company News for Apr 18, 2024

Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ) shares rose 0.5% after announcing positive late-stage results for its weight-loss drug Zepbound, which is especially beneficial for overweight individuals with sleep apnea.

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. ( ADSK ) fell 5.8% following news of a delay in the filing of its annual Form 10-K due to an internal investigation into its accounting practices related to free cash flow and adjusted operating margin.

Mobileye Global Inc. ( MBLY ) increased 2.8% after announcing the delivery of its new EyeQ6 Lite system-on-chip, accelerating ADAS upgrades globally.

U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) shares tumbled 3.6% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $6.69 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.16%.

