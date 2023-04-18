Company News for Apr 18, 2023

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation ( MTB ) jumped 7.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $4.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98 per share.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.’s ( RXDX ) shares surged 69.7% on news that the company will be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) for $10.8 billion.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) declined 1.8% on the broader communication services slump.

Arista Networks, Inc.’s ( ANET ) shares declined 0.1% on the broader communication services slump.

