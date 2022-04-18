Company News for Apr 18, 2022
- Morgan Stanley’s MS shares rose 0.8% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 per share.
- Shares of Wells Fargo & Company WFC lost 4.5% after reporting first-quarter 2022 revenues of $17.59 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.77 billion.
- Shares of Citigroup Inc. C gained 1.6% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 per share.
- The Progressive Corporation’s PGR shares fell 1.6% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.