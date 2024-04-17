Company News for Apr 17, 2024

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ) shares fell 7.6%, following the report that the Justice Department is gearing up to initiate an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) shares tumbled 2.1% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $21.38 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.09%.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) climbed 2%, following the company's announcement of new AI PC processors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC ) shares decreased 2% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $5.15 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.62%.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.