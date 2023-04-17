Company News for Apr 17, 2023

Shares of Citigroup Inc. ( C ) jumped 4.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 per share.

BlackRock, Inc.’s ( BLK ) shares gained 3.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $7.93 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.71 per share.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC ) rose 0.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.98 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.60 per share.

Washington Federal, Inc.’s ( WAFD ) shares declined 3.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.95 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share.

